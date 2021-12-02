Akhanda Full Movie Download, Akhanda Telugu Full Movie Download 2021



Akhanda 2021 is the latest action drama released in theatres on December 02, 2021. Nandamuri Balakrishna lightens the screen in the dual roles, fans are happy about his roaring performance in the film. After a few hours of screening, Akhanda full movie is leaked online on some torrent websites. iBomma is responsible for releasing the pirated version of the film. Akhanda Movie Download link was also made available on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Isaimini, Kutty Movies, Filmywap, Tamil Blasters, 1Tamilmv, and more.

Akhanda Full Movie Download in Telugu HD Leaked online by ibomma, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Themoviesflix, Filmymeet, 1jalshamoviez, khatrimaza, movieflix, moviesrush, worldfree4u, moviemad, moviesrulz, afilmywap, tamilmv, tamilrockers, And Other Torrent sites.

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to watch Akhanda movie only on theatres. Don’t support or use pirated websites like Movierulz, Moviesda, Tamilrockers, iBomma, Moviesverse, Mp4moviez, Tamilyogi, Madrasrockers, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, Jio rockers, Telegram to stream movies online.

Akhanda Movie Download Details:

Movie Name: Akhanda (2021)

Akhanda (2021) Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Date of Releas e: December 2, 2021

e: December 2, 2021 Director: Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu Producer: Miryala Ravinder Reddy

Miryala Ravinder Reddy Production: Dwaraka Creations

Dwaraka Creations Writers: Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu Edited by : Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao

: Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao Cinematography : C. Ram Prasad

: C. Ram Prasad Distributed by : Pen Studios

: Pen Studios Music: S. Thaman

S. Thaman Language: Tamil, Kannada, Telugu

Tamil, Kannada, Telugu Watch On: Akhanda

Akhanda Movie Star Cast:

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role as Akhanda and Srinivas

Pragya Jaiswal as IAS Officer Sravanya

Jagapathi Babu

Srikanth as Varadarajulu

Shamna Kasim as Padmavati

Avinash

Subbaraju

P. Sai Kumar as Atmma

Sravan

Prabhakar

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.