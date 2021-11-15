Akhilesh and Raja Bhaiya’s relations had deteriorated due to Mayawati, angry with this move of Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the SP chief had said – now the doors are closed for him

Regarding Raja Bhaiya, Akhilesh Yadav had said in an election rally that when his promise is not there, we have also made up our mind to go wherever he wants to go, but now the Samajwadi Party will not open the doors for him again.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’, the Bahubali MLA of Kunda, continues to dominate in many districts of UP. Let us tell you that at one time Raja Bhaiya was considered very close to the Samajwadi Party. He was also a minister in the SP government of UP. On several occasions, when Raja Bhaiya was in trouble, the current SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav proved to be a messiah for him as well. But after all this, he is not well with Akhilesh Yadav today.

BSP chief Mayawati is believed to be the reason for souring relations between Akhilesh Yadav and Raja Bhaiya. Actually, Rajya Sabha elections were to be held in UP in the year 2019. Raja Bhaiya was an independent MLA and was indirectly with the Samajwadi Party. During that time, due to the alliance between SP and BSP, Raja Bhaiya did not listen to Akhilesh’s opposition to Mayawati and he gave his vote to the candidate of BJP.

Please tell that Akhilesh wanted Raja Bhaiya to vote for BSP Pratashashi because of the alliance. But against Mayawati, Raja Bhaiya gave his vote to the BJP candidate. This made Akhilesh Yadav very angry. During that time in an election rally in Pratapgarh, he had said that, there is an old saying for Kshatriyas that Raghukul ritual always goes, life goes but promise doesn’t go.

In gestures, Akhilesh Yadav said that but his (Raja Bhaiya) word has gone, how are the people whose word has gone. Akhilesh had said that he (Raja Bhaiya) had promised that he would vote, I don’t know where his promise got destroyed, where it flew away. He said that no one can be a worse person than a man who tells lies.

Akhilesh Yadav had bluntly said that when his word is not there, then we have also made up our mind to go wherever he wants to go, but now Samajwadi Party will not open the doors for him again. This is the new Samajwadi Party, the doors have been closed for them.

However, Raja Bhaiya had made his opinion clear in opposition to Mayawati that he has no opposition to the SP, but to the BSP, the political alliance of the SP. He had said that where BSP was there, I cannot stay there. I do not compromise on my principles. That is why he did not become a part of that alliance of SP.

Significantly, there is an old political rivalry between Raja Bhaiya and Mayawati. Due to this, he has also been in jail for a year during Mayawati’s rule. Mayawati had imposed POTA on Raja Bhaiya in 2002. Apart from this, his father Uday Pratap Singh and brother Akshay Pratap Singh were also legally screwed. However, when the SP government came to UP in 2012 and Akhilesh Yadav became the Chief Minister, the POTA was removed from Raja Bhaiya.