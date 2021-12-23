Akhilesh attacked Yogi government regarding Amul plant, calling BJP a ‘scissor’ and said – ‘white truth’ will come out if you ask the company

Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has once again targeted the BJP government. Akhilesh Yadav, while targeting the ruling party regarding the Amul plant, said that the BJP will hide this truth but if the Amul company is asked, it will tell ‘this white truth like milk’.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed in a tweet, “The BJP government spent its entire tenure in implementing the decision of setting up Amul plants in Lucknow, Kanpur and Banaras during the time of SP. ‘Scissors’ BJP will hide this truth but if someone asks Amul company, it will tell this ‘white truth’ like milk.

Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government regarding the Amul plant when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Amul plant in Varanasi on Thursday.

In recent times, Akhilesh Yadav has been attacking the BJP for laying the foundation stones and launching schemes and has alleged that the ruling party BJP is claiming the development works of the Samajwadi Party as its own. Akhilesh Yadav had also targeted the BJP over the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and claimed that this corridor was passed in the previous Samajwadi Party government. On this claim of Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath government had issued a fact check report saying that there is no truth in such claims and it is fake.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party President had targeted the BJP over the Saryu canal project. Akhilesh Yadav said that the Yogi government took five years to complete the Saryu canal project, whereas three-fourth of the work was completed in the previous SP government.

During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 27 projects to the people of his parliamentary constituency along with laying the foundation stone of Amul plant at Karkhianv in Pindra.