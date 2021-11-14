Akhilesh did not get permission for Rath Yatra in Ghazipur, UP, administration said- PM’s rally on that day, do your journey on some other day

The administration has said that there is also a program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP on the same day, that is why Akhilesh Yadav has been asked to visit Ghazipur at some point ahead.

According to the schedule, Akhilesh Yadav will come to Ghazipur on November 16. After that he will go to Azamgarh. In the political circles, the political meaning of this visit of Akhilesh is being extracted. Akhilesh’s visit is not being seen as a coincidence but as a strategy to give an answer to the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav’s visit date is proposed on the same day PM Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway from Sultanpur.

The BJP government is projecting the Purvanchal Expressway as a major achievement for the infrastructure sector. At the same time, the SP supremo is telling it the achievement of his tenure. Akhilesh Yadav had prepared the DPR of this expressway while being the CM. After the change of power in the state, the BJP government came and it also got it constructed keeping this scheme on priority. There is a competition between SP and BJP to include this expressway in their list of achievements.

Yogi and Modi are scared after seeing the crowd of Akhilesh ji’s rally — Dilip Verma (@official_kisan) November 14, 2021

People reacted differently on social media. Rizwal wrote – When there is no victory then what is the journey of victory. This is not a Vijay Yatra of Akhilesh Yadav, it is an appeasement journey which promotes hatred, muscle power, hooliganism in the name of Samajwadi Party. Replying to him, Sanjay Shah wrote – Does the country belong to Modi only. If they have a program, can the rest of the country’s leaders not do any program. In which law is it written or only you are helping to bring crowd in PM’s program.

Dilip Verma wrote – Yogi and Modi are scared after seeing the crowd of Akhilesh ji’s rally. Prashant wrote – Due to this fewer people will come to Modi ji’s rally and the rally will be a flop. Ganesh wrote that the fear is justified. One wrote – It means that the hypocritical government is not able to handle the law and order, and one user said that the Yogi government is scared of the Gorakhpur tour. For this reason, Akhilesh is adopting tactics to stop him.