Akhilesh reached Muzaffarnagar after accusing him of stopping the helicopter in Delhi, expressed fear of forced voting before voting

Akhilesh Yadav in Muzaffarnagar said that even today the BJP is playing with the figures, when the Bharatiya Janata Party is surrounded, it works away from the basic issues.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Muzaffarnagar on Friday afternoon, where he addressed a joint press conference with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that his helicopter was forcibly stopped in Delhi. However, after some time he left for Muzaffarnagar from Delhi. During the joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar, the SP chief targeted the BJP fiercely. Akhilesh Yadav said that in the district panchayat elections, as the officials had got voting done in favor of BJP, in this election also they are putting pressure on the people.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Who is accepting the BJP’s invitation, their condition is such, think they have to invite.” Akhilesh Yadav targeted BJP and said that BJP people are also distributing pamphlets (by spitting) to spread corona. He said that such people should immediately stop the Election Commission, who have forgotten how corona spreads.

The Samajwadi Party chief said, “I want to remind the BJP that now that the elections have come, read your Sankalp Patra and see whether the promises they made are fulfilled or not. His every promise turned out to be a jumla, gave false advertisements. I am hopeful that this time SP-RLD is going to win.”

Akhilesh Yadav said that even today the BJP is playing with the figures, when the Bharatiya Janata Party is surrounded, it works outside the basic issues. He said, “I hope that with Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, mutual brotherhood in this area, you will work to negate negative thinking in this election also.”

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is still raising old issues to divert the real issues like unemployment. At the same time, Jayant Chaudhary and he called himself the son of farmers and said that this ‘jodi’ will fight till the last moment for the rights of the farmers.