Akhilesh runs a phone of 76 thousand; 59 lakh diamond with wife Dimple; Know- How much property owner from CM Channi to Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. Apart from this, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder has assets worth Rs 63.73 crore, Parkash Singh Badal has assets worth Rs 15.11 crore and Rs 122.77 crore.

In the midst of assembly elections in five states, the property accounts of many veteran leaders of UP and Punjab have come to the fore. In which leaders like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and their daughter, including Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder, Sukhbir Singh and Parkash Singh Badal are included.

On Monday, these leaders released their affidavits, according to which Akhilesh Yadav has a phone of 76 and his wife has a diamond worth 59 lakhs. His total assets are more than Rs.14 crores. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has an SUV Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 32.57 lakh with Channi. Parkash Singh Badal has a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh, gold jewelery worth Rs 6 lakh. Apart from this, Sukhbir has two weapons worth Rs 3 lakh. Let us know in detail who has how much property.

How much property does SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have?

According to the affidavit, Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav have total assets of Rs 40.14 crore. Akhilesh operates an exercise machine worth over Rs 5.34 lakh and a phone costing Rs 76,015. While his wife Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold jewelery weighing more than 2,774 grams and diamonds worth Rs 59,76,687. Apart from this, the SP chief has a liability of more than Rs 28.97 lakh, while his wife has a liability of more than Rs 14.26 lakh.

What is Charanjit Singh Channi the owner of?

According to the election affidavit filed on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. Channi owns an SUV Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 32.57 lakh, while his wife, who is a doctor, owns two vehicles worth Rs 45.99 lakh. Channi has movable and immovable assets of Rs 2.62 crore and his wife Rs 6.82 crore. Apart from this there is also agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial property.

Besides this, Channi has a residential house in Morinda with an area of ​​14,062 sq ft in his name and another residential property in Kharar, Mohali with an area of ​​13,500 sq ft is in his wife’s name. Channi has done BA from Panjab University, LLB and MBA from Punjab Technical University who is now pursuing PhD.

What and how much property does Amarinder Singh have

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has declared total assets of Rs 68.73 crore during the filing of his nomination for the Assembly. He owns things like a farmhouse in Siswan, Mohali, the ancestral Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala, diamonds and gold jewellery. Amarinder Singh has movable assets worth Rs 10.42 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 58.31 crore. They don’t have any vehicles. Apart from this he has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Haridwar, Shimla and Mohali. He has also given total liability of Rs 9.26 crore.

Parkash Singh Badal’s property

According to the election affidavit of five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, he has assets worth Rs 15.11 crore. The oldest 94-year-old leader has a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh, gold jewelery worth Rs 6 lakh and deposits of Rs 1.39 crore in banks and other financial institutions. Along with this, there is movable and immovable assets of Rs 8.40 crore and Rs 6.71 crore. He also has a debt of Rs 2.74 crore. Let us inform that before this Badal has won five consecutive times from Giddarbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985.

Sukhbir Badal declared assets worth crores

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has total assets of Rs 122.77 crore. This includes horses worth Rs 5.82 lakh, two arms worth Rs 3 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 52.95 crore. Badal has shown his movable and immovable assets worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore. While his wife has a weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and a painting worth Rs 3.40 lakh. He has two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh. According to the affidavit, while Sukhbir Badal has gold jewelery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife also has gold jewelery worth Rs 7.24 crore.