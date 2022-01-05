‘Akhilesh snatched Raja Bhaiya’s post on the voice of one Muslim, one wife’, said Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader and in-charge of Maharashtra Abu Azmi addressed the Parivartan rally organized by the SP in Unnao’s Bangarmau assembly on Tuesday. During this he made a big claim. Abu Azmi claimed that Akhilesh Yadav snatched the ministerial post from Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya at the behest of a Muslim.

Addressing the rally, Abu Azmi praised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav fiercely. At the same time, he said, “Akhilesh Yadav had removed a powerful minister named Raja Bhaiya from the post of minister on the voice of a wife, on the voice of a Muslim woman.”

Azmi said, “Once he had gone to meet Akhilesh Yadav when a poor man here insisted on taking a photo with him. Akhilesh Yadav posed for a photo with that poor man.” He also targeted BSP chief Mayawati for this. Abu Azmi said that today no one can take photos with Mayawati. He said that in BSP people do not go to become leaders but to become peons.

The SP leader also made a statement about Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Abu Azmi claimed that Godse was wearing a cap and kurta while shooting Mahatma Gandhi and was recognized and caught by a Pune leader. Azmi said, “If Godse had managed to escape from there, then the Muslim would have been called the biggest traitor, that someone who killed Mahatma Gandhi is a Muslim.”

Earlier, Abu Azmi made a statement on the Mathura-Kashi issue during a rally in Hardoi. The SP leader said that only the issue of Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir, the status of all other places of worship will remain intact and no one can interfere in it. Apart from this, the SP leader also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.