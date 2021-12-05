Akhilesh Yadav again spoiled the journalist, said – his papers will have to be removed, money received for campaigning

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, is continuously attacking the ruling BJP. Akhilesh Yadav said that every promise of BJP turned out to be a jumla. During this, the former Chief Minister of UP got angry on the question of a journalist. Taking a jibe at the journalist’s question, he said that if you do not ask such a question, then your budget will be cut.

Akhilesh Yadav was continuously attacking the BJP while talking to the media. Then a journalist asked, “Mathura-Kashi has started again Akhilesh ji.” On this, Akhilesh Yadav said, “You people do not get caught in their agenda, I know that if you do not ask such questions, then your budget will be cut.”

Akhilesh Yadav did not stop here, he further said, “Whatever you get money, I will have to take out a copy of the journalist fellow who is repeatedly asking me such questions, I will take out the government paper that how much money they have got for campaigning. They know that if they do not ask these questions, their publicity money will be wasted. I also know that the day the election date will come, that day will also change. Then the next government will give the government money. ,

In fact, after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement that ‘Ayodhya, Kashi grand temple construction is going on, Mathura is preparing’, the Samajwadi Party is accusing the BJP of doing Hindu-Muslim politics. The round of rhetoric is going on from both the parties regarding this.

Every promise of BJP is a jumla- Akhilesh Yadav

At the same time, on the question of being in touch with the people of BJP, Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that he will not take the people of BJP along. Earlier, the SP chief said that the language of BJP leaders will change further. Akhilesh Yadav once again said that every promise of BJP turned out to be a jumla. He said that the people of BJP should read their manifesto, when they read it then they will know how much they have cheated the public.