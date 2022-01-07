Akhilesh Yadav and ex ias Surya Pratap Singh while sharing a video on PM Narendra Modi security lapse said that due to empty chair BJP had to end the rally – Akhilesh Yadav’s leader said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday. Before reaching his venue, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that there has been a lapse in the security of the PM, due to which this tour is cancelled. While the BJP is telling it to be security on one hand, the opposition leaders say that there was no crowd at the venue, so they have canceled the program.

There are many reactions on social media after the cancellation of Prime Minister Modi’s rally. Some users are accusing the Congress of conspiring, while some people say that there has been no lapse in the security of PM Narendra Modi. Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, while sharing a video of the rally from his social media handle, wrote that the poor Prime Minister could not even count these black chairs in his welcome.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi from the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party, it was written that the public is so angry with the bridegroom for whose marriage the bridesmaids are being imported from Delhi that they are not even coming to welcome the wedding processions. Due to non-availability, the chairs are being removed. Neither the bridegroom nor the bridegroom will come to work, the pole belt has been opened, all of these BJP workers.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh shared the video of the public meeting venue and said: In America it is called… Playing a Hawks.. Cheating, swindling, gimmicks, deceit, dodging. The real reason – Modi’s charisma is vanishing. With this, he wrote that there is no lapse in security, there is no place left in the heart of Annadata. The sooner you understand, the better.

Fraud, swindle, gimmick, trick, hoax. Real reason:#Modi Karishma is vanishing. pic.twitter.com/KM0kgGMXqB — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 5, 2022

For information, let us tell you that the Prime Minister had to return after waiting for 20 minutes on the flyover while going to the martyr memorial via Ferozepur. While coming back, he told the officials at Bathinda airport to thank his Chief Minister that I returned alive to Bathinda. Significantly, when the PM’s convoy was on the highway, the protesters stopped him on the road.