Akhilesh Yadav And Samajwadi Party Troll On Social Media As They Promise To Give 5 Lakh Compensation On Bull Attack

The Samajwadi Party has come under the target of the people for its strange election promise. The party promised that his government would give Rs 5 lakh if ​​he died in an accident after fighting a bull.

The Samajwadi Party is trying hard to come back to power through the UP assembly elections. Along with targeting the ruling party i.e. BJP, SP is also trying its best to please the people. But recently Akhilesh Yadav’s party has come under target of the people due to its awkward election promises. In fact, it was promised by the party that the SP government would give a compensation of five lakhs in case of death in an accident by fighting a bull. From journalists to BJP leaders and other social media users are taking a jibe at this promise of SP.

On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, a promise was made to the public, “Under the rule of Yogi ji, neither cows nor humans are safe. Neither the crops are safe nor the life of anyone. The SP government will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the death of a cyclist in an accident and death due to a bull attack. This is a commendable decision in favor of the poor and the weak.

Journalist Navneet Mishra, expressing concern over this promise of the Samajwadi Party, wrote, “Waiting for someone’s death to distribute the compensation. People do good things. Bad things happened even before the government was formed here. This negative campaigning by social media team does not send any good message for Akhilesh Yadav and his party.”

Waiting for someone’s death to distribute compensation!! People talk good and bad things here even before the formation of government This negative campaigning of social media team does not send any good message for Akhilesh and his party https://t.co/MuIECGEVbA — Navneet Mishra (@navneetmishra99) December 28, 2021

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also did not leave any opportunity to surround the party with the promise of SP. He wrote, “The battle between Sanjay Singh of SP and Aam Aadmi Party is interesting.” Yashwant Deshmukh took a jibe at the party and wrote, “Baid ji is saying that if this happens, fewer people will be recorded on paper in Shivpal Ganj police station and more killer bulls will be registered within a week.”

BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party’s promise and wrote, “Nahi khayenge pyar mein dhokha, agar khaayenge litti chokha.” A user took a jibe at the SP over the promise and wrote, “If the SP government comes, the bulls will not survive, then who will the SP government give compensation.” Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, a user wrote, “Take out one more compensation that if you die due to SP goons then how much lakh will you get.”