Akhilesh Yadav Controversy Over Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Anurag Bhadouria Blammed BJP In Sushant Sinha Debate Show

Akhilesh Yadav has given a statement about Mohammad Ali Jinnah, after which he is embroiled in controversies. Yogi Adityanath has termed his statement as Talibani mentality.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a statement about the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, after which he has been embroiled in controversies. Addressing a gathering in Hardoi on Sunday, he said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institution, became barrister and got freedom. This statement of his has been termed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as Talibani mentality.

On this issue, in a debate show of Times Now Navbharat, anchor Sushant Sinha questioned Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria. He asked, ‘What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah do for freedom in the eyes of Akhilesh Yadav that he can be compared with Gandhi, Nehru and Patel?’

In response, Anurag Bhadauria said, ‘It is a very strange thing Bharatiya Janata Party, where some go, some fly with it. He said that he should study from the same university, what is wrong in this? After that started praising Sardar Patel. Now they are saying that Jinnah has been praised. I want to ask this, does the Bharatiya Janata Party consider the public a fool?’

He further said, ‘They are trying to divert from the issues so that there is no talk of diesel petrol, inflation, atrocities on women, farmers are committing suicide, they cannot be talked about, they have been trampled, no action will be taken against those who trampled them. Could not happen Now they are asking to divert the attention of the public, have praised Jinnah. Play the full statement and hear what he said.

Yogi Adityanath has made a strong comment on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement. “The Samajwadi Party chief on Sunday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. it’s embarrassing. It is the Talibani mentality that believes in Partition. Sardar Patel united the country. Now under the leadership of PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) the work is going on to achieve ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.