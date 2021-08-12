Akhilesh Yadav earns from insurance sector, know how much money has been invested

Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, may have done a lot of work on the infra of the state during his tenure, but he himself has given information about how he earns in his 2019 Lok Sabha election affidavit. He has neither invested money in any government investment scheme like PPF, post office scheme. Nor has he invested in shares, bonds, debentures or any fund. He and his wife Dimple rely heavily on insurance policies.

Have not invested in government and private schemes: According to the affidavit given in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav has not invested in any government scheme. Neither has he invested money in post office investment schemes. Nor has he invested money in the PF scheme. Apart from this, he has invested money in private bonds, shares or debentures. Those investments seem to be quite far away. Something similar is also the case with his wife Dimple Yadav.

Have made huge investments in insurance: On the other hand, he has invested heavily in the insurance scheme. LIC has invested Rs 9.35 lakh. 1.19 lakh has been invested in General Insurance. At the same time, a policy of Rs 10 lakh has been taken in RBS Bank located in Lucknow. At the same time, the rent agreement in Stamp Axis Bank Lucknow is Rs 5.64 lakh. On the other hand, talking about his wife Dimple Yadav, an investment of Rs 19.62 lakh is invested in Birla Life Insurance. 47,890 has been invested in General Insurance. That is, a total investment of Rs 55.50 lakh has been made related to insurance.

Not with Akhilesh, Dimple has jewelery worth about 60 lakhs: If we talk about investing in jewelry, then Akhilesh Yadav is seen far from it. On the other hand, Dimple Yadav is invested in Gold and Diamond. According to the affidavit, Dimple has 2774.674 grams of gold jewelery. There are pearls of 203 grams and diamonds of 127.75 carats. The total value of all these is around Rs 60 lakh. If it is calculated from today’s price, then it will be very high.

A lot of money in savings account: Akhilesh and Dimple have saved more than 8 crores in banks, financial institutions and NBFCs. According to the affidavit, Akhilesh Yadav has got auto sweep FFD of more than Rs 3 lakh in Bank of Baroda, Etawah. While Rs 3.90 lakh is deposited in Same Bank Lucknow branch. 35.20 lakh is in the savings account in Axis Bank, Lucknow. About 30 thousand rupees are deposited in Etawah branch of Bank of Baroda and 27 thousand rupees in Lucknow branch. About Rs 4 crore is saved in the Etawah branch of Punjab and Sind Bank. 89.12 lakh is deposited in SBI Bank in New Delhi.

On the other hand, if we talk about Dimple Yadav, Rs 37.70 lakh is deposited in the FDR of Bank of Baroda. 20.21 lakh in HDFC Bank, Rs 39.28 lakh in SBI Bank of Delhi, Rs 70 lakh in Axis Bank, about Rs 31 lakh in Citibank, more than Rs 67 lakh in Punjab and Sind Bank.





