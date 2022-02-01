akhilesh yadav files nomination from karhal seat, declares his asset in affidavit

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri. Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, had come with his supporters to file his nomination. Akhilesh Yadav has given details of his assets in the election affidavit. Akhilesh Yadav has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 40.02 crore in his affidavit to the Election Commission.

Akhilesh Yadav’s assets have increased by three crores as compared to the 2019 election affidavit. According to the affidavit given in the Election Commission, Akhilesh Yadav has movable assets worth Rs 8 crore 43 lakh 70 thousand 654, while Dimple Yadav has movable assets worth Rs 4 crore 76 lakh 84 thousand 986. At the same time, daughter Aditi has movable assets worth Rs 10 lakh 39 thousand 410.

Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav has immovable assets worth Rs 17 crore 22 lakh 858, while his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 9 crore 61 lakh 98 thousand 918. Akhilesh Yadav has total assets of more than 40 crores by adding movable and immovable assets. Akhilesh Yadav has only 1.79 lakh cash and wife Dimple Yadav has Rs 3.32 lakh in cash.

In the affidavit, Akhilesh Yadav has stated that his annual income is 83.98 lakh and wife Dimple Yadav’s income is 58.92 lakh. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav has also told that he has taken a loan of Rs 8.15 lakh from wife Dimple Yadav. However, Akhilesh has also given a loan of 2.13 crores to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP chief has told that there are seven bank accounts in his name and 11 in his wife’s name. He has mentioned his main source of income as farming, salary and rent. BJP has fielded minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat. SP Singh Baghel has also filed his nomination from Karhal seat on Monday. Let us inform that in the third phase of Mainpuri district, votes will be cast on February 20.