Akhilesh Yadav Got Epic Reply From Ashoke Pandit As He Tweet On CM Yogi Adityanath And PM Narendra Modi Viral Photos

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on the picture of CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi and wrote that it has to be done for politics too.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shared some pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Twitter handle. In these pictures, Prime Minister Modi is seen churning with his hand on the shoulder of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sharing these photos, CM Yogi wrote, “We have set out with a pledge, by dedicate our body and mind, have the stubbornness to make a sun rise, to go higher than amber, to build a new India.” Sharing these pictures, BJP leaders and journalists as well as leaders of opposition parties are tweeting a lot. Recently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken a jibe at the photo of Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi.

Akhilesh Yadav did not share the photo of CM Yogi and Prime Minister Modi with his Twitter handle. But sarcastically on his photo, he wrote, “Sometimes in politics for the sake of the world, one has to do this. Restlessly keeping hands on the shoulder, you have to walk with a few steps. Now social media users also commented a lot on this tweet of Akhilesh Yadav.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet, a user named Sushmita Majumdar wrote, “Both are going to leave this time, one from UP and one from the country.” A user named Sumit Yadav shared a picture of CM Yogi and PM Narendra Modi in response to Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet and wrote, “Listen, Tumse Na Ho Payega. In UP, only Akhilesh will come.”

Just one picture left you stunned!

Similarly, if you had kept your father’s hand on your shoulder, it would not have been so bad!

will win @myogiadityanath NS ! https://t.co/UwEdrEp4KF — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 21, 2021

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not hold back from replying to this tweet of Akhilesh Yadav. Ashok Pandit, retweeting Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet, replied to him and wrote, “Just one picture left you in shock. Similarly, if he had put his father’s hand on his shoulder, it would not have been so bad. Only Yogi Adityanath will win.”

Let us inform that filmmaker Ashok Pandit himself had also shared these pictures of CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi and wrote, “Message to the country: Hands on shoulder is enough.” On the other hand, Congress leader Srinivas Biwi took a jibe at the photo and wrote, “Well, let’s go….”