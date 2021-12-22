Akhilesh Yadav has invited you, will you contest elections? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the statement of SP leader

The question was asked about Akhilesh Yadav during an interview with Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. In response, he said something like this.

After the repeal of the Agriculture Act, the farmers’ unions decided to call off the agitation. All the farmers sitting on the border of Delhi had decided to return. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had made it clear that he would resume his agitation if needed. Meanwhile, an old interview of his is also going viral. In this, he was asked a question about Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Rakesh Tikait was asked the question, ‘Akhilesh Yadav has invited you to contest elections. What will you decide on that?’ In response to this, he said, ‘We would only like to thank him. We have already made it clear that we do not want to contest elections. We just want to thank the person who has said this. We just want to make a movement. The problem of sugarcane payment to the farmers still persists. The people of the press also supported us a lot.

He had further said, ‘It is the government’s responsibility that farmers get money for sugarcane on time. If not, then action should be taken against the accused. Because if the government does not do this then it will not be possible. Write anything on paper, but the truth is completely different from it. If we gave sugarcane, then we should get the money for sugarcane in 14 days. Posters have been put up in Delhi that employment has been given in UP. We would like to ask whether you have given any employment. Banners of sugarcane payment have been put up in Delhi as well.

When Rakesh Tikait was asked a question regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he had said, ‘When the 2022 elections come, we will tell everything. There is no use in doing so soon. We will speak the truth about everything. The works which the government did and which were not done even after making promises. We will raise our voice on all these things. Will take all these things among the public. We are not against any party. We just have to get our demand accepted.