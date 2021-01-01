Akhilesh Yadav, husband of Dimple Yadav had mentioned Mayawati Anjana Om Kashyap interview of Aaj Tak news channel

Political agitation has intensified in UP for the assembly elections to be held next year. Through their statements, the leaders have started trying to woo the public. The BJP, which is in power, is again making preparations to form its government in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party sitting in the opposition is also adopting many tactics for its return. Recently, Akhilesh Yadav has given a statement that his party will win 400 seats in UP. The situation is not clear about whether the Samajwadi Party will contest the elections alone or will form an alliance with anyone.

Let us inform that in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Samajwadi Party had an alliance with Mayawati. During the election itself, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife gave an interview to Aaj Tak news channel. His interview was taken in a moving bus in which many major places of Lucknow were visited. During this interview, Akhilesh Yadav had shown the work done by him and said that our work is speaking.

Anjana Om Kashyap to Akhilesh Yadav asked Akhilesh Yadav a question on religion and caste politics. While not answering Anjana’s question, Akhilesh started telling that he has got the best cycle tracks built in Lucknow. While showing the Lohia Park, he said that this too has been built by the socialists.

During this, while showing the park made by Mayawati, he said that it has been built by Mayawati ji. Anjana Om Kashyap started laughing at this. He had asked Akhilesh Yadav that did he ever think that the work of BSP would also have to be shown?

Let us inform that Akhilesh Yadav had recently also commented on the attack on SP by BSP chief Mayawati and Congress leaders. He had said that BSP and Congress should decide whether their fight is with BJP or SP. Significantly, the BSP chief is continuously attacking the SP through his tweets.





