Akhilesh Yadav Interview Yogi Adityanath Wake up Mulayam Singh Yadav Rahul Kanwal What does Yogi Adityanath do when he wakes up at Aajtak Panchayat-4? On Rahul Kanwal’s question but when Akhilesh Yadav started asking

Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has started campaigning for the assembly elections. In this sequence, Akhilesh had arrived to participate in Aaj Tak’s TV show ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’. Here Akhilesh targeted the Yogi government fiercely and also accused it of not fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto. Apart from this, when Rahul Kanwal told Akhilesh Yadav that Yogi Adityanath gets up at four in the morning, he gave such an answer.

Rahul Kanwal asked Akhilesh, ‘Yogi ji says he wakes up at 4 o’clock and works late at night till eleven or eleven o’clock. In comparison to him, it is said that Akhilesh Yadav does not work so hard. Means Akhilesh ji is not the one who wants a hardworking leader. In response, Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘How do you know that he wakes up at 4 o’clock? In this way my people also say that I wake up at 3.30 pm.

At what time does Akhilesh Yadav wake up? Rahul Kanwal asks, ‘What do you do when you wake up at 3:30?’ Akhilesh Yadav jokingly says, ‘That’s what I also want to know, what does he do after getting up at 4 o’clock?’ Rahul Kanwal says, ‘Yogi Adityanath told that he meditates, does yoga.’ Akhilesh had said in response, ‘I do the same thing. I do hymns. You must be a serious politician, says Rahul Kanwal. Do you do bhajans lying on the bed?’ Akhilesh starts laughing very loudly on this.

Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘False cases are being leveled against the officers in the Yogi government. An IPS officer was told that if you belong to the second cadre, if you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, then put a false case against Mohammad Azam Khan Saheb. Now tell me how the government will run like this? Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that this time he will not contest the elections with any major party. In the last election, he contested with the Congress. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SUBHSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar also praised Akhilesh Yadav. In such a situation, speculations are being made that he will join the Samajwadi Party.





