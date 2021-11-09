Akhilesh Yadav launched his perfume just before the UP elections, claims SP MLC

Akhilesh Yadav has launched his perfume just before the Uttar Pradesh elections. The former Chief Minister has launched a perfume named ‘Samajwadi Itra’. The perfume has been prepared by Pushpraj Jain, SP MLC from Kannauj. He says that 22 natural perfumes collected from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have been used in this. He said that the fragrance of socialism can be felt by using this perfume.

The perfume box has the party’s symbols and colors along with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The SP MLC has also given his number on the back of the box. The perfume bottle is in red and green colours. It also has the symbol of Samajwadi Party and cycle.

After launching the perfume in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said that the effect of the fragrance of this perfume will be visible in 2022. He said that in 2022, the SP government is going to be formed in UP. He asked the BJP government how much the country has benefited from demonetisation. People have suffered a lot due to demonetisation. Many people also died due to standing in queues. The country’s economy was ruined and crores of people became unemployed. Today people have the right to know that what did the country and the people get from this?

On the other hand, SP MLC Pushpraj Jain said that this perfume will end hatred in 2022. It took 4 months to prepare it. It has been prepared by two scientists. By planting it, brotherhood will increase. He said that 22 types of natural perfumes have been used in this perfume so that the hatred spread in the country can be ended. He said that after this perfume, preparations are being made to make another natural perfume, which will be launched in 2024.

Significantly, the Samajwadi Party has started its campaign in the state with ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Kanpur on October 12. Akhilesh Yadav has spoken of not forging an alliance with big parties. He said that the SP will not have any alliance with the Congress or the BSP. BJP knows that SP is the real challenge. He is trying to create a wrong impression about the Congress in Uttar Pradesh to mislead the people.