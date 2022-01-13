Akhilesh Yadav made such a burglary in BJP’s fort, Delhi was shaken – Counting the names of Rajbhar and Swami Prasad, said former IAS

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted the Bharatiya Janata Celebration, counting the names of sturdy leaders like OP Rajbhar and Swami Prasad Maurya.

With regard to the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling occasion BJP is attempting onerous to return to energy. However forward of the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Celebration is going through setbacks upon setbacks. After OP Rajbhar and Swami Prasad Maurya, now there are stories of Anupriya Patel additionally coming in contact with SP. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has additionally tweeted on BJP leaders becoming a member of the SP. Referring to Akhilesh Yadav, he wrote that Baba to gaya.

Surya Pratap Singh wrote on the BJP’s sturdy leaders and allies holding the hand of the SP, “It’s said that gram alone can not break. However Akhilesh Yadav alone has robbed the BJP’s fort in such a means that Delhi has been shaken. Bringing Jayant together with Sadhna, bringing Rajbhar alongside, bringing Krishna Patel alongside, bringing down a massive wicket like Swami Prasad Maurya, is superb social engineering.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh didn’t cease right here. He additional wrote in his tweet, “I knew that the BJP would die, however it might kneel a month earlier than the elections, I had no concept. After the arrival of Swami Prasad Maurya, the path of Anupriya Patel has additionally been opened. If their talks with the Samajwadi Celebration resume and mom and daughter come collectively, the BJP can be diminished to double digits.”

It’s said that the gram alone can not break the bun! However a single Akhilesh Yadav has made such a burglary in the BJP’s fort that Delhi has been shaken. Bringing Jayant together with Sadhna, bringing Rajbhar alongside, bringing Krishna Patel alongside, taking down a massive wicket like Swamiprasad Maurya is superb social engineering.#baba_to_go — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 11, 2022

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh got here into limelight for his tweets. Social media customers additionally didn’t draw back from reacting to them. In response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a consumer named Ashok Kumar Yadav wrote, “Sir, do you keep in mind the Bihar election. Tejashwi Yadav, a younger novice, made the whole saffron brigade devoured up the gram. In the finish, it was dishonest. Akhilesh Yadav is an previous seasoned participant of politics.

A consumer named Deepak Singh wrote in response to the tweet of the former IAS, “Akhilesh ji, regardless of how massive a dent, however will be unable to destroy the fort. As a result of folks might be exchanged, however actuality can not. The folks of this state have seen the actuality very carefully throughout the rule of all the events. On the different hand, a consumer questioned the former IAS and wrote, “You suppose these persons are reliable.”