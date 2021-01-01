akhilesh yadav news: Akhilesh reached Saifai, satirized BJP, said- if he doesn’t come to Lucknow then name will be changed- Akhilesh satirized on bjp, said- if he doesn’t come to Lucknow then name will be changed

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reached Saifai on Friday. Targeting Yogi Adityanath, he said that the Chief Minister is not doing anything in Uttar Pradesh except changing his name. He told the people that you people should not come to Lucknow, otherwise Yogi Ji will change your name.Akhilesh Yadav said that elections will be fought with all the smaller parties together. For this, we are forming an alliance with all the smaller parties and through the alliance we will show the way for the Yogi government to come out of power from Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh questioned the BJP’s plans

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that the food givers in this government are very upset. The government of food donors is not ready to listen. Our breadwinners work hard for us and feed us with bread, but the government is still harassing the farmers and not listening to the farmers.

‘Free cylinder first then price increase’

He said that the BJP government has cheated the poor. The government first gave free cylinders to the poor and then increased prices. Now only the government should tell what will happen to the poor cylinders, when they have no money to pay. BJP leaders should go to villages and apologize to parents.

