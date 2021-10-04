Akhilesh Yadav News: Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained outside his house while trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was arrested in Lucknow for preventing him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. Along with him, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav and several workers were also arrested by the police. SP workers protested outside Akhilesh’s house. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. During the SP president’s detention, police picked him up and took him to the Echo Garden.

Earlier, there was a lot of commotion outside Akhilesh’s house. The police jeep was set on fire. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri this morning, but earlier a truck was barricaded outside his residence in Gautampally. Meanwhile, angry protesters allegedly set fire to a police jeep. Akhilesh sat on the dam with all the workers while protesting against the police.

Akhilesh wants to meet the families of the deceased

The Lakhimpur violence has intensified politics in UP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav left for Lakhimpur on Monday morning but was stopped by police and security forces 100 meters from his residence. Akhilesh wanted to meet the families of the deceased in Lakhimpur. On the other hand, uncle Shivpal Yadav has also left for Lakhimpur Kheri.