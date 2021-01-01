Akhilesh Yadav News: Mission Shakti Prati Yaha Bole

On Monday, women from several social organizations reached the Samajwadi Party headquarters in the capital Lucknow and celebrated Rakshabandhan with SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP for raising issues related to women in the state. In addition, he appealed to the SP workers to coordinate with all the people to participate in the election preparations for the victory of the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, women are being trampled under Mission Shakti – Akhilesh Yadav

On Monday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav wished a large number of women who had reached the SP office a Rakshabandhan while tying the protection thread. He also lashed out at the BJP, saying that abductions, rapes and murders have made women’s lives difficult in the BJP government. Uttar Pradesh leads in violence against women. Flirting with sisters and girls. On the day of Rakshabandhan, many incidents related to women came to light from various districts including Shahjahanpur, Rampur and Banda. He said that women were being trampled under ‘Mission Shakti’ in UP. The crime rate in Gorakhpur district of the Chief Minister himself is increasing rapidly. Women and girls have never been so insulted as is happening under the BJP regime.

1090 services destroyed in BJP government

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government of UP has demolished the Women Power Helpline 1090, which was set up to stop incidents of harassment of women in the SP government. The claim for women’s safety in the state has remained only on paper. He said that UP’s mothers and sisters are ready to teach a lesson to the anti-women BJP. Women’s self-esteem and respect for women will be gained only when the cycle comes to power in 22 years.