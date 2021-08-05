Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav claims to have won 400 seats in the UP Assembly elections

Political agitation has intensified in Uttar Pradesh for Mission 2022. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the road to Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh and hence the upcoming Lok Sabha, the forthcoming Assembly elections (UP elections 2022) will be held to restore secularism and brotherhood. Also, he claimed that his party would win 400 out of 403 seats in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.Describing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The road to Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh and hence the forthcoming elections are crucial to restore democracy, secularism and brotherhood.”

True journalism builds strong democracy-Akhilesh

The former chief minister also said that maintaining fairness and transparency in the publication and dissemination of newspapers is a major challenge facing the media today as true journalism leads to strong democracy.

‘Giving news based on facts and evidence is a big challenge’

“Giving news based on facts and evidence is a big challenge in the field of journalism today,” said AC Supremo. He was addressing the annual general meeting of the All India Federation of PTI Employees. He said that the print media in particular has a big challenge to publish news impartially regardless of earnings in the current situation.

He did not politicize any work like BJP: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav also said that during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he did a lot of development work in Lucknow and the state, but did not do development politics like the current regime.

