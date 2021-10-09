Akhilesh Yadav Rally in Saharanpur: Akhilesh Yadav will attend 100th birth anniversary of Gurjar leader in Saharanpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be working in agriculture in western Uttar Pradesh from Saharanpur on Sunday under Mission 2022. Akhilesh is coming to Saharanpur to attend the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of senior Gujjar leader and former minister Chaudhary Yashpal Singh. In the meantime, he will also address a public meeting.The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are approaching and the activism of leaders of all parties has increased. Where is Western UP known as the gateway to politics? The first phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is starting from Saharanpur. Behat Assembly of Saharanpur has been registered as the first Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The SP has a lot of influence in Saharanpur. Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was a one-time MP, five-time MLA and one-time MLC. He also held key positions in the Departments of Agriculture, Revenue and Public Works. October 10 is his 100th birthday celebration. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief guest. Tributes will be paid to his Samadhi. Along with Western UP, the former chief minister will work to send a political message to Uttarakhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which border the district.

BJP is busy cultivating Gurjars

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav’s rally has caught the eye of leaders of all parties due to the event being held in Gurjar Bahul area. In fact, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently unveiled a statue of Gurjar Mahapurusha in Noida. While it was believed that his intention was to cultivate Gurjars before the elections, the attitude of the Gurjars towards the Samajwadi Party was reflected in the 2017 Assembly elections in Western UP. It is believed that due to the growing love of BJP, the Samajwadi Party has taken the initiative to cultivate them from Saharanpur in western UP.

Akhilesh will stay for two and a half hours

Akhilesh Yadav will stay in Saharanpur for about two and a half hours. SP state secretary Chaudhary Dinesh Gurjar said they would leave Amausi airport at 10:30 am and land at Hindon airport at 11:30 am. They will then land by helicopter at 12.10 on the helipad built at the Bright Home International School campus in Tetro. After this, Chaudhary will lay a wreath at Yashpal Singh’s Samadhi on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. He will then address a public meeting. After the event, they will leave for Hindon Airport by helicopter at 2.20pm.