Akhilesh Yadav Release News: Akhilesh Ramgopal and Shivpal Yadav released from police custody Akhilesh, Ram Gopal and Shivpal Yadav were preparing to go to Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and their supporters have been released after about six hours of detention at Lucknow’s Eco Garden. Shivpal Yadav was also released. The leaders were arrested on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday morning to visit the families of those killed in Sunday’s violence.
A police jeep caught fire outside Akhilesh’s residence
Earlier, there was a lot of commotion outside Akhilesh’s house. The police jeep was set on fire. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri this morning, but before that a truck was barricaded outside his residence in Gautampally. Meanwhile, angry protesters allegedly set fire to a police jeep. Akhilesh sat on the dam with all the workers while protesting against the police.
Akhilesh sat on the dam
