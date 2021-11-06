Akhilesh Yadav said over Jinnah “Read Books,” BJP taunted “India Or Pak’s?” Akhilesh asked to re-read the book on Jinnah controversy BJP raised question

The ongoing controversy over Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the politics of UP is not taking its name to stop. SP President Akhilesh Yadav while advising the BJP said- I would say that they should read the books again. Reversing this, the BJP questioned taking a sarcasm. State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said that the love for Jinnah is still unbroken, Akhilesh Yadav ji should read the book of India or Pakistan?

Akhilesh Yadav had said in a public meeting in Hardoi on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah studied from the same institute. All of them did not back down from any struggle for freedom. On the question of contesting the elections, the former CM said that this party will decide. He said that once he answers this question, the next answer will be that from which constituency he will contest?

Ignoring the question of meeting Priyanka Gandhi and RLD chief Jayant Choudhary at Lucknow airport, Yadav asked what does it mean if we meet someone at a restaurant. On Omprakash Rajbhar’s meeting with Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari, he said that the Subhaspa chief is our ally. There is no information about it yet.

Describing law and order in Uttar Pradesh as the worst, Akhilesh said that custodial deaths are highest here. The Human Rights Commission has sent maximum notices to Uttar Pradesh. Taking a jibe at the inauguration of the jail in Etawah, the SP chief said that the BJP government has not been able to build a metro station. The jail which the Chief Minister is going to inaugurate in Etawah, he will inaugurate the work of SP itself. BJP has not done any new work till now.

Taking a jibe at the Yogi government, he asked how many factories were set up in the state and how many people got employment after the MoU of lakhs of crores? He said that the only work of BJP is to buy votes by distributing money on a large scale. The SP chief said that if he comes to power, he will install a statue of Prithviraj Chauhan in Kannauj. His museum will also be built.