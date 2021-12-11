Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi govt taking credit for Samajwadi Party’s work, BJP counters Saryu canal project

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that three-fourths of the work on the Saryu canal project was completed under the Samajwadi Party government. But the BJP government took five years to complete the remaining work of this project. At the same time, the BJP retaliated by calling him ‘CreditGV’.

Akhilesh Yadav is tweeting, “The UP BJP government took five years to complete the remaining work of ‘Saryu National Project’, which was three-fourths of the time of SP.” Akhilesh Yadav further said that in 22nd a new era of SP will come and the state will flow through the canals of development.

At the same time, the UP BJP retaliated by sharing pictures of the crowd gathered in the public meeting with its official Twitter handle, writing, “The faith of this mass gathering in Balrampur is heavy on the ‘credit jivas’ who rush to take false credit.”

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the inauguration of the Saryu Canal Project, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous governments. Yogi Adityanath said, “The Saryu canal project was approved in 1972. But since then the project could not be completed. The reason was that the then government, whether it was of Congress, SP or BSP, but no one took interest. As a result the project was not even half completed in 40 years.

CM Yogi said, “The areas which had never even dreamed that they would get water for irrigation. In such areas today, farmers have got a historic gift through the Saryu Canal Project. Dreams of lakhs of farmers have come true. Eastern Uttar Pradesh was continuously neglected since independence hence there was poverty and backwardness. But from the curse here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given freedom to the people.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Saryu Canal National Project at Balrampur at a cost of Rs 9,800 crore. This project will ensure the availability of water to irrigate more than 14 lakh hectares of Purvanchal fields.