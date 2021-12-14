Akhilesh Yadav told the reason why CM Yogi did not take a dip in the Ganges with PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi Adityanath for not bathing in Ganga with PM Modi. The SP chief said that Yogi knew that Ganga was dirty. For this reason he refrained from taking a dip in the Ganges. He said that what would be a bigger tragedy than this, that even after spending crores of rupees, the Ganga could not be cleaned. Now to mislead people, the PM is performing the ritual of bathing in the Ganges.

Akhilesh seems quite vocal about PM’s visit to Kashi. Earlier, while targeting Modi, he had said that you stayed here for more than one or two days. His taunt was that people come to Kashi only in their last days. Earlier, the PM had also targeted the SP over the red color. Since then word of mouth has been running from both the sides.

On the other hand, late Monday night, Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came out on the streets of Varanasi and visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Banaras railway station. In a tweet posted late at around 1 am, Modi said he inspected major development works in Varanasi.

Varanasi has been the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit. Modi had gone to the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple on Monday morning. In the afternoon he inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, called Kashi Vishwanath Dham. In the evening he saw the grand Ganga Aarti and Light and Sound Show.

Shortly after midnight, the Prime Minister, surrounded by SPG security personnel, was walking on the streets of Varanasi near Godoulia Chowk. He also shared pictures of his visit to the railway station after 1 pm late in the night. It was recently redeveloped and decorated. The Banaras railway station was earlier known as Manduadih and was renamed earlier this year.