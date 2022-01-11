Akhilesh Yadav Took A Dig On Anjana Om Kashyap As He Says I Made List Of Honest Journalist And Your Name In It On Panchayat Aaj Tak

Akhilesh Yadav informed Anjana Om Kashyap in the midst of the interview that I have ready a listing of trustworthy journalists. The information anchor additionally didn’t again down from answering his level.

There’s not a lot time left within the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a scenario, all of the events have began attempting onerous to get the throne. Whereas the ruling celebration is attempting to come back again to energy, the opposition events are additionally seen giving them a tricky battle. SP chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav gave an interview to Aaj Tak relating to the election itself. However within the midst of the dialogue, there was a fierce altercation between SP chief and information anchor Anjana Om Kashyap.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav informed information anchor Anjana Om Kashyap throughout the meeting elections in ‘Lucknow Panchayat Aaj Tak’, “I have ready a listing of trustworthy journalists, your title can be in it. I’m telling the reality. Ever since this chariot has stopped working, digital rallies have began going down. So I have made a listing of trustworthy journalists of the nation.”

Extending his level, Akhilesh Yadav additional stated, “Yesterday additionally I gave an interview. Even right this moment I am providing you with an interview. Taking a jibe at him, the information anchor requested, “These days you will have began giving certificates too? We’ve got additionally made a listing of trustworthy leaders. Now that you’ve stated it, I will shoot you one query after one other. You haven’t informed whether or not Shri Krishna used to come back within the dream for 5 years or has come solely at the moment. Or have you ever additionally adopted the trail of BJP?”

Replying to the information anchor, the SP chief stated, “SP and the individuals of UP are able to name BJP Radhe-Radhe and I am assuring you that this time individuals will wipe them out.” Calling Chief Minister Yogi ineffective, the SP chief stated, “In this state he had stated that Mom Ganga can be clear. He did not dive himself. They knew that this was the identical water by which the useless our bodies had flown.

Allow us to inform you that the controversy between Anjana Om Kashyap and the previous Chief Minister didn’t cease right here. When the SP chief referred to as Aaj Tak a reputed channel, Anjana Om Kashyap bifurcated and stated, “You’re repeatedly attempting to throw mud, why are you talking trustworthy time and again through the use of a specific phrase. What are you attempting to show? You’re utilizing it as a sarcasm.”

On his speak, Akhilesh Yadav stated, “What ought to I do if somebody begins criticizing even reward?” On the opposite hand, Anjana Om Kashyap stated furiously on the SP chief, “I am asking a query, reply it. Do not attempt to take a dig through the use of the identical phrase over and over. It can be different individuals who will tolerate it. It’s possible you’ll be a giant chief of SP, however you haven’t any proper to touch upon me.”