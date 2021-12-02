Akhilesh Yadav Vijay Rath Yatra, Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh Took a DIG Who will mobilize crowd for BJP, DM or roadways buses? Former IAS taunted by sharing video of Akhilesh Yadav’s public meeting

Seeing the crowd gathered in the public meeting of Akhilesh Yadav, the former IAS has taunted the BJP.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav reached Bundelkhand with Vijay Rath Yatra. A large number of people were seen in his public meeting. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh shared a video of this public meeting of Akhilesh from his Twitter account and also targeted BJP on this pretext. The former IAS asked tauntingly- ‘Who will mobilize the crowd for the BJP? DM or roadways buses?’

Surya Pratap Singh wrote in his next tweet, ‘From East to West and North to South, there is a strong storm of change in Uttar Pradesh.’ He released a video of him analyzing Akhilesh’s meeting and wrote, ‘Lakhs of people broke down on Akhilesh’s chariot in Bundelkhand. BJP is likely to be cleared from the area which is considered to be a stronghold of BJP.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh made a tweet and said- ‘The fury of defeat is clearly visible. Various tricks are being tried to hide the corruption of the going government, yet the narrative is not being set. Today Keshav ji has been affected by the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from Banda.

Comedian Rajiv Corporation has also posted a tweet in which he said, “Modi and Yogi sleep just four hours, Akhilesh also their sleep four hours forbidden by a rally.”

Today will be a busy day for the officers of the Information Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The editor of every newspaper, every channel will have to make a personal phone call. Please don’t play this video, don’t print pictures. Listen to our Jinnah Jinnah rap, spread some hatred. pic.twitter.com/O392V5dySa — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 1, 2021

Let us tell you, from the Government Inter College Ground in Banda, former Chief Minister and SP National President Akhilesh Yadav started the Vijay Yatra. In the rally here, he asked the public whether they want Yogi government now or a qualified government.

During this, he said that those who cannot run a laptop, they cannot even give it. Not only this, during this time he said that crimes have increased further under the rule of Yogi government. Akhilesh Yadav further said in his address- ‘Yogi government has not done anything in Bundelkhand in four and a half years, 32 lakh people here are poor.’