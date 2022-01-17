Akhilesh Yadav vs Chandrashekhar Azad. When Bhim Army Chief started crying in a show of TV9 Bharatvarsh channel OP Rajbhar said that before the 2022 UP elections he will talk to Mulayam Singh Yadav son about the alliance

Chandra Shekhar Azad said that I take into account OP Rajbhar as my elder brother. At the similar time, OP Rajbhar additionally focused BJP and said that we will talk to Akhilesh Yadav.

The political dialogue concerning the UP meeting elections is sizzling. In such a state of affairs, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad advised that there will be no alliance of Bhim Army with Samajwadi Get together. Azad was speaking about this matter on a information channel. In the meantime, Chandrashekhar Azad wept. SBSP President OP Rajbhar, who was current in this interview, obtained emotional and said that I will talk to Akhilesh.

Really this interview was occurring on TV9 Bharatvarsh information channel. During which Chandrashekhar Azad said – If we had fashioned an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s celebration, then Bahujan Samaj would have benefited. When OP Rajbhar was requested for a solution on what Azad said, he said – Azad was always assembly Akhilesh Yadav. They’d simply met once more.

Throughout this, whereas stopping Rajbhar, Azad said that I’ve by no means talked to anybody else whereas sitting on TV. Rajbhar is my elder brother so I’m speaking to him. They know our ache and will not lie. Taking ahead his level, Rajbhar said, “Chandrashekhar Azad’s ache is pure. The best way BJP is ending the reservation of backwards and those that are well-wishers of the society are in ache.

started wiping tears In the center of Omprakash Rajbhar’s talk, Azad started wiping his tears with a handkerchief. On this the anchor requested Azad if you’re getting emotional, Azad said that I’m completely tremendous. Wiping his tears once more, Chandrashekhar said that Rajbhar is my brother, he understands how a lot ache I’m in. We tried to have a robust alliance.

Azad said with a tight throat that I’m an sincere man. If Rajbhar as soon as says that I’m a cheater and improper, I will depart every thing and stroll away. OP Rajbhar additionally grew to become emotional on Chandrashekhar Azad’s talk. After which he said that I will talk to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

For data, allow us to let you know that in the absence of an alliance, Azad said that Akhilesh Yadav feels that he can type the authorities even with out Dalits. At the similar time, Akhilesh advised that I had accepted his level however he referred to as and advised me that we can’t contest elections collectively.