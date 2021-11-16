Akhilesh Yadav will field his candidates against Raja Bhaiya in Kunda and Babaganj, for the last 15 years, SP had not fielded its candidates in these seats.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has been friends with Bahubali leader Raja Bhaiya so far in the UP elections, is going to field a candidate against him in this election as well. For the last 15 years, the Samajwadi Party did not field candidates on Kunda and Babaganj seats, but this time it is going to field its candidates in both these seats.

Raja Bhaiya, the chief of Jansatta Dal, was once a minister in the SP government. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been MLA from Kunda seat seven times. In which the support of SP has been important for him. Many times the credit for getting Raja Bhaiya out of trouble goes to SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. But the SP-BSP alliance kept him away from the Mulayam family.

In fact, during the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections, Raja Bhaiya left the BSP and voted for the BJP even after Akhilesh said. What was it then Akhilesh, Kunda became angry with the MLA and the doors of the Samajwadi Party were closed for Raja Bhaiya forever. Once again when the 2022 assembly elections are near, there was speculation that SP may support Raja Bhaiya. Perhaps Raja Bhaiya may have the same hope, but the SP has made it clear that it will field a candidate against Raja Bhaiya.

Raja Bhaiya has always dominated the Kunda and Babaganj seats. The SP was with Raja Bhaiya on these seats in the last three elections. While Raja Bhaiya himself fights from Kunda, SP supported Vinod Saroj in Babaganj seat. But after the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, Akhilesh had set his eyes on both these seats long ago.

In both the seats, the SP has been working at the booth level for a long time. Every time Raja Bhaiya was being challenged from BSP on these seats, but this time, due to SP’s fielding, difficulties may increase for Raja Bhaiya in both these seats.