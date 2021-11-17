akhtar-makes-fun-of-chris-gayle-in-party-given-by-sania-mirza-husband-shoaib-malik-universe-boss-answers-in-hindi-shahid-afridi-makes-fun-watch- video – Shoaib Akhtar laughs for Chris Gayle at Shoaib Malik’s ‘Party’, Universe Boss replies in Hindi; Watch Video

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar partyed with cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The Universe Boss i.e. Chris Gayle was also seen in this party. Gayle also answered Akhtar’s questions in Hindi.

Shoaib Malik, currently the senior-most player of the Pakistan cricket team, party with his old teammates, whose video surfaced on social media. Along with Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, popularly known as Universe Boss, was also seen in this video.

It is being told in a viral video on Twitter that Shoaib Malik has given a treat (party) to his fellow players. Shoaib Akhtar is seen having fun with Chris Gayle in this video. Akhtar talks to Gayle in Hindi and says, Aa Gayle aa bhai sit here, what are the conditions. In response to which Gayle says in Hindi that, okay.

Shoaib Akhtar then jokes with Chris Gayle and asks him about his retirement. They say retirement is over. Hearing this, everyone including Gayle and Akhtar burst into laughter.

Shoaib Akhtar also shared a video of this party on his Instagram account. In this video, Shoaib tells that, gathered with old friends and had a lot of fun. In this video, Shahid Afridi is also seen joking with him. Afridi says to Akhtar that thankfully he has changed the T-shirt, now quickly change the black color too.

It is worth noting that all these players had gathered during the final match of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Among these legends, Shoaib Malik is the only player who is still a part of Pakistan’s national team.

At the same time, Chris Gayle was also seen playing for the Windies in the World Cup. There are many speculations about his retirement but he has not made any announcement yet. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the West Indies team was knocked out before the semi-finals after a poor performance in the Super-12. In the last league match, Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement and Chris Gayle greeted the audience.

Apart from this, the Australian team also gave guard of honor to Bravo and Gayle. However, the official announcement of retirement has not been made by Gayle yet.