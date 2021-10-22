akhtar-sachin-tendulkar-fear-statement-clarification-in-interview-calls-team-india-strong-over-pakistan-before-ind-vs-pak-match-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – India- Shoaib Akhtar’s big statement about Team India before Pakistan’s great match, also disclosed on a controversy related to Sachin Tendulkar

Before the Indo-Pak match in T20 World Cup 2021, Shoaib Akhtar has described Team India as strong. At the same time, he has made many revelations in the interview giving clarification on the old controversies related to Sachin Tendulkar.

India and Pakistan are going to face-off on 24 October in the T20 World Cup 2021. Before this great match, many cricket legends are expressing their opinion. Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, has also described Team India as stronger in front of Pakistan. Apart from this, he has also disclosed on a controversy related to Sachin Tendulkar.

In an interview given to Zee News, Akhtar has clarified on his controversial statement related to a 9-year-old Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary fast bowler of Pakistan has said that, ‘I did not write about Sachin that Sachin is afraid of me. It was just media hype.

Giving a clear statement on this controversy, he said, ‘Sachin had a problem with his tennis elbow, so he could not play hook and pool shot. In such a situation, if I bowl back, they will have problems, I will trap them. I didn’t say that they are afraid of me. I went and talked to him at his house myself in 2016 and told that I had not written this.

When Sachin kept playing even after breaking his rib…

He further told an anecdote that, ‘Sachin was hit by a fast ball of mine in Guwahati. Despite a fracture in one of his ribs, he continued to play. I was surprised when he told me after the match. He kept playing with the pain. I asked why you didn’t tell about this earlier, how did he tell that India was trapped in the match.

Told India a strong team

Regarding the Indo-Pak match, Shoaib Akhtar said that, ‘There is always a high voltage match between India and Pakistan. You shouldn’t worry too much about your opponent but India is a strong team. They have players who can turn the game around at any time.

Significantly, India and Pakistan will start their respective T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns on October 24 with a high-voltage match. Earlier, both the teams have faced each other in the World Cup 12 times. Out of which both the teams have faced 5 times in T20 World Cup and 7 times in ODI World Cup. Every time India has won.