Akil katyal srk var ek kavita: akhil katyal yani khan ek shahrukh mein pura hindustan basta hai var likheli kavita:

He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Raj
Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max
Surinder is the same as Harry
Devdas too and Veer too
Even Ram Mohan Kabir
He is immortal
Rizwan, Raees, Jahangir too
Maybe that’s why some people get stuck in a circle
That the whole of India lives in one Shah Rukh.
Swara Bhaskar tagged Shahrukh Khan and posted a heart emoji with this poem.
Neeraj Ghaiwan has also tagged Shah Rukh Khan while retweeting the poem and has also written a cool caption. He wrote, ‘I love you Shah Rukh Dil Se’ and said,
‘There is a bond, there are stars in the relationship, there are stone doors, there are walls
The vines still grow and the bunches bloom
And let’s find out now
That relationship was from heart to heart.
Love you Shah Rukh Dil Se.
The bail pleas of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and two others in the Cruise Ship Drugs Party case will be heard on Wednesday, October 13. Earlier, a bail application was filed in the Sessions Court.
