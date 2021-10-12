Akil katyal srk var ek kavita: akhil katyal yani khan ek shahrukh mein pura hindustan basta hai var likheli kavita:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently looking very upset and helpless about his son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with seven others on a Mumbai coast cruise on charges of rave party, after which he has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, all the friends and fans in Bollywood supported Shah Rukh Khan. Now poet Akhil Katyal has backed Shah Rukh Khan by writing a poem, which has also been praised by Swara Bhaskar and producer Neeraj Ghaiwan.

This poem by Akhil Katyal is something like that.



He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Raj

Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max

Surinder is the same as Harry

Devdas too and Veer too

Even Ram Mohan Kabir

He is immortal

Rizwan, Raees, Jahangir too

Maybe that’s why some people get stuck in a circle

That the whole of India lives in one Shah Rukh.

Swara Bhaskar tagged Shahrukh Khan and posted a heart emoji with this poem.

Neeraj Ghaiwan has also tagged Shah Rukh Khan while retweeting the poem and has also written a cool caption. He wrote, ‘I love you Shah Rukh Dil Se’ and said,

‘There is a bond, there are stars in the relationship, there are stone doors, there are walls

The vines still grow and the bunches bloom

And let’s find out now

That relationship was from heart to heart.

Love you Shah Rukh Dil Se.

The bail pleas of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and two others in the Cruise Ship Drugs Party case will be heard on Wednesday, October 13. Earlier, a bail application was filed in the Sessions Court.