Akshara And Abhimanyu gets into romance high volt drama starts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the romantic moments between Akshara and Abhimanyu are going to be shown today. Along with this, some high voltage drama is also going to be seen in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In today’s episode, Abhimanyu is going to be adamant that he has not done anything wrong so will not apologize. Manish says he apologizes to everyone. He said that whatever has been done cannot be changed and can only apologise. Manish today announced that there is no relation between Goenka and Birla.

Abhimanyu and Akshara get upset over this. Manish reunites with Birla and says that they do not share any relation and will not share in future. Abhimanyu took Akshara’s hand. Manish takes Akshara with him. Abhimanyu tries to apologize to Manish but later leaves with Akshara. Akshara and Abhimanyu get upset and start crying.

Akshara decides to talk to Manish. She feels that Kartik and Naira will never give up so she will keep trying till Manish is convinced. Kairav ​​stops Akshara from meeting Manish. He takes breakfast for Manish. Akshara wants her message to reach Manish. Manish gets Akshara’s apology. But he didn’t react.

Harsh criticizes Goenka. Mahima asks Harsh to end the talk and says that everyone should concentrate on their work. Harsh says Akshara and Aarohi let Goenka down. Abhimanyu heals Harsh. He asks her to treat the Goenkas well as they will be the family of his future wife. Abhimanyu asks Harsh to remember him. Harsh accuses Manjari of upbringing. Manjari feels that her upbringing has always taught Abhimanyu to respect women.

There Kairav ​​tells Suhasini that Akshara is fine and she is practicing music. Akshara thinks about Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu meets Akshara during her practice. Akshara gets upset. She asks Abhimanyu to leave before anyone comes. Abhimanyu asks Akshara not to be afraid. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that it feels good when he is around. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he too cannot stay away from her. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to leave before anyone can see. Abhimanyu was about to leave. Akshara gets restless seeing Abhimanyu leaving.

Harsh looks for Abhimanyu. He asks Manjari about Abhimanyu. Mahima interrupts and tells Harsh that Abhimanyu has gone to see a patient. Harsha accepts glory. Manjari asks Mahima if Abhimanyu had gone to see the patient. Mahima says she doesn’t even know where Abhimanyu is.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu and Akshara dance on ‘Sami Songs’. After the dance, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he wants others to see his childish shadow as everyone thinks he is an arrogant doctor. Akshara says that sometimes she surprises herself. She apologizes for asking Abhimanyu to leave. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he can understand. He comes very close to Akshara. Akshara closes her eyes. Abhimanyu asks Akshara not to worry as he will not do anything to her. Akshara leaves. Aarohi looks for Akshara and bumps into her.