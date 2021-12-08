Akshara Singh and khesari lal yadav song video aag lage naa raja and badshah pani pani bhojpuri version. Bhojpuri Version Video of Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav Song Aag Lage Na and Badshah Song Pani Pani

Superhit Jodi of Khesari and Akshara Singh

This song of Khesari and Akshara Singh has been viewed more than 2 crore 60 lakh times so far. In this video, Khesari is seen romancing Akshara in a quilt. By the way, if we talk about Akshara Singh, then she is called Alia Bhatt of Bhojpuri cinema. Akshara Singh has also appeared in Big Boss OTT. At the same time, fans are constantly requesting the makers for the entry in Bigg Boss 15.

Akshara Singh in the glamorous and hot actress of Bhojpuri cinema

Akshara Singh is also very popular for her style and glamour. Akshara Singh is counted among the glamorous and hot actresses of Bhojpuri cinema. Akshara Singh is followed by 3.8 million people on Instagram. Akshara Singh also keeps sharing many photoshoots in desi and foreign style in her Instagram.

Akshara Singh’s style

Recently, Akshara Singh has shared some of her special pictures in many different styles. Akshara Singh started her career in the year 2010 with Ravi Kishan’s film Satyamev Jayate. Akshara Singh’s relationship with Pawan Singh was also very much discussed.

Akshara Singh ruled Bhojpuri cinema for 11 years

His relationship with Akshara Singh ended due to Pawan Singh’s second marriage. Akshara Singh had also accused Pawan Singh of assault. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s relationship ended on a bad note. Akshara Singh has been ruling Bhojpuri cinema for 11 years. Akshara Singh charges lakhs for every video and film.