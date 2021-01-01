Akshara Singh becomes numb with Siddharth’s death: Akshara Singh is shocked and numb with Siddharth Shukla’s death

When Bhojpuri film star Akshara Singh was recently dropped from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, she did not even dream that she would get the shocking news of Siddharth Shukla’s death when she was released. Akshara was shocked to hear the news of the death of a person she met in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ a few days back. Everything else seemed completely useless to him in the face of the news of Siddhartha’s death.

Akshara Singh recently spoke to our colleague Times of India about the death of Siddharth Shukla and his eviction. Akshara said that she was completely numb by Siddhartha’s death. He said that no one could understand the pain and sorrow that Shahnaz Gill was going through.



Read: Siddharth Shukla Last Video: Siddharth Shukla didn’t let his mother go crazy, last video goes viral

‘Everything else is useless before Siddhartha’s death’

“It simply came to our notice then. There is nothing I can do about my eviction. I have fallen out of the house and one thing that is bothering me a lot at the moment is the death of Siddharth Shukla. Beyond this, what happened to me in the house of Bigg Boss seems very small. Everyone is sad and helpless right now. The man who made ‘Bigg Boss’ and that show got a lot of love. After the 13th season, ‘Bigg Boss’ was recognized on such a large scale. Siddharth is no longer with us and it is very painful. I don’t see anything now. ‘



‘I was stunned by the news of Siddhartha’s death’

Akshara Singh further said that she will never forget the love that Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill gave her when she came to ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. She said, ‘When I heard the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death, I was completely numb. The moments I spent with Siddharth and Shahnaz in the house of Bigg Boss will always be memorable. Those memories are beautiful and those two have given me so much love. Siddharth and Shahnaz complimented me. I will never forget Siddhartha. May God give their family the strength to bear this loss. My sympathy is with him.



Read: Video: Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill fought like children, fans are missing this video

‘I will never see Sydney together again’

Akshara Singh is sad that she will never see Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill together again. These were his favorite couples. She said, ‘I don’t think I can express my love and feelings for Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill anymore. No one can understand the pain and suffering Shahnaz will have to endure at this time. Losing someone you love is very painful. Their chemistry, their pairing, their love, everyone was looking at them as a perfect couple. But now we can’t see them together again. This is a great loss to the industry and everyone else.