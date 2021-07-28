Akshara Singh Bhojpuri movie Jaan Lebu Ka: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh Movie: Nirhua and Akshara will be seen on the big screen after a long time in the movie ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’.

The first look of Bhojpuri Cine Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua and Bigg Boss OTT actress Akshara Singh’s film ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’ has come out. Nirhua and Akshara will be seen on the big screen after a long time with this film. The look of both of them in the movie poster is very attractive and gorgeous. As a result, the poster has gone viral since its release. Akshara is currently doing Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, while Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua has also appeared in the television version of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan earlier. And now this movie of both is coming.

Nirhua and Akshara’s film ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’ is produced by Shreya Srivastava and directed by Dinkar Kapoor (KD). Someone said that the film is based on a social love story. We have made it in a very clean way and according to the new trends. Our film will appeal to audiences in every class. There are many songs in the film. Communication is acceptable. The dialogue and screenplay will inspire the audience to watch the film over and over again. And most importantly, our film will be a gift to the audience of Akshara and Nirhua.



He said that it is a matter of pride that Akshara Singh is currently doing Bigg Boss. We and the entire unit of our film wish that Akshara would come out victorious in Bigg Boss. Also, it is a matter of good fortune that our film’s protagonist Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua also did Bigg Boss. Where he increased the value of Bhojpuri and paved the way for such a platform for Bhojpuri artists. The film ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’ has been made with such an experienced actor, a glimpse of which is now in front of everyone. PRO Sanjay Bhushan is in Patiala. The film stars Nirhua and Akshara in the lead roles along with Zoya Khan, Mahima Gupta, Manoj Tiger, Deepak Bhatia, Nilima Pandey, Isha, Zafar Khan, Shankar Mishra and Arvind Wahe. The action is taken by Pradip Kharge. Choreographer Sanjay Korve is the costume designer. DOP is Manoj Kumar and dialogues are Mangesh Kedar Praveen Kumar.