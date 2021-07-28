Akshara Singh Bhojpuri movie Jaan Lebu Ka: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh Movie: Nirhua and Akshara will be seen on the big screen after a long time in the movie ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’.
He said that it is a matter of pride that Akshara Singh is currently doing Bigg Boss. We and the entire unit of our film wish that Akshara would come out victorious in Bigg Boss. Also, it is a matter of good fortune that our film’s protagonist Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua also did Bigg Boss. Where he increased the value of Bhojpuri and paved the way for such a platform for Bhojpuri artists. The film ‘Jaan Lebu Ka’ has been made with such an experienced actor, a glimpse of which is now in front of everyone. PRO Sanjay Bhushan is in Patiala. The film stars Nirhua and Akshara in the lead roles along with Zoya Khan, Mahima Gupta, Manoj Tiger, Deepak Bhatia, Nilima Pandey, Isha, Zafar Khan, Shankar Mishra and Arvind Wahe. The action is taken by Pradip Kharge. Choreographer Sanjay Korve is the costume designer. DOP is Manoj Kumar and dialogues are Mangesh Kedar Praveen Kumar.
