Akshara Singh Bigg Boss Oat Bhojpuri: Akshara Singh’s revelation- Ex-boyfriend sent children with acid, threatened to kill them

‘I live by my strength’ Akshara Singh said she is proud of herself and if she is alive today, it is only because of her strength. He said, ‘I have faced many things in life and I have had to fight many battles to get here. People know me because of Big Boss and I have made my own way to get here. People have supported me a lot and because of this love of people I can face anything in life.

‘My family supported me a lot’ Praising her parents, Akshara Singh said, ‘My parents supported me a lot. Where I come from, most people don’t support the girls who go to the movies. But when you go through such a bad relationship, people separate you. But I consider myself lucky that my parents did not take me out of the house and did not support me. I remember my father used to inspire me a lot when I was going through depression.

'Send the kids acid behind me' Akshara Singh said, 'I was threatened with death and my career was ruined. But after talking to my father, I became stronger and I stopped caring about these threats. Now I don't even fear my life because I have faced so many things that the fear of death is gone. I thought what are you going to do, aren't you going to kill me? My ex had sent some kids after me with bottles of acid. Drug addicts were sent behind me. I pray to God that no woman goes through the stage I went through.

‘No one came forward to help me’ Akshara Singh also has a complaint with the film industry. He said, ‘No one in the industry came forward to help me. There were some people who came to comfort me but most people judged me. The whole industry was on one side and I was alone on the other. I had no work. The films I received were removed without any reason. Only my family knows how I can survive in Mumbai. All my money was spent and I was not getting movies. Then I started making my own music albums that people liked. My ex wanted me to leave Mumbai and commit suicide but I succeeded once again with the blessings of my parents and God. ‘

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who has been much talked about in the past due to Bigg Boss OTT, may have dropped out of the reality show but she is still in the headlines. Before coming to Bigg Boss, Akshara Singh was in a lot of discussions about her relationship with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and the breakup. Akshara Singh has revealed her struggles after Bigg Boss quit OTT.