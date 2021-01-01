Akshara Singh calls Shamita Shetty Masi: Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty quarrel: There was a fierce fight between Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh over cooking.
Urfi Javed told Akshara Singh that Shamita Shetty had not achieved anything in her season in ‘Bigg Boss’, so she was trying to be the boss of a new contestant at home. Akshara Singh is shocked to learn that Shamita Shetty has been a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss’ before.
Earlier, Shamita Shetty was seen discussing with Divya Agarwal after she was upset with Akshata Singh’s behavior. Shamita Shetty has been at the center of many controversies so far. He also had a fight with Divya Agarwal and Prateek Sehajpal. This time too there was a quarrel over food and drink.
We will tell you that Shamita Shetty is not in the show for the first time. She appeared in ‘Bigg Boss Season 3’ in 2009. Shamita Shetty left home on her own this season as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married and she wanted to attend.
