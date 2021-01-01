Akshara Singh calls Shamita Shetty Masi: Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty quarrel: There was a fierce fight between Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh over cooking.

‘Big Boss OTT’ is moving forward and the struggle between the contestants at home continues. Now it has been reported that Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had a heated argument over cooking. After an argument in the kitchen, Akshara Singh said that Shamita Shetty was bullying in the house. She was using English words to describe herself as hi-fi.

Speaking to Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh said that Shamita is very angry with Shetty and has commented on her age. Akshara Singh called Shamita Shetty aunty or aunty. Akshara Singh told Javed that she was shocked to know that Shamita Shetty is 42-43 years old. Akshar compared Shamita to being as old as her mother and said that calling Shamita Masi was the right way. Meanwhile, Urfi and Akshara were seen smiling.



Urfi Javed told Akshara Singh that Shamita Shetty had not achieved anything in her season in ‘Bigg Boss’, so she was trying to be the boss of a new contestant at home. Akshara Singh is shocked to learn that Shamita Shetty has been a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss’ before.

Earlier, Shamita Shetty was seen discussing with Divya Agarwal after she was upset with Akshata Singh’s behavior. Shamita Shetty has been at the center of many controversies so far. He also had a fight with Divya Agarwal and Prateek Sehajpal. This time too there was a quarrel over food and drink.

We will tell you that Shamita Shetty is not in the show for the first time. She appeared in ‘Bigg Boss Season 3’ in 2009. Shamita Shetty left home on her own this season as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married and she wanted to attend.

