Akshara Singh did a romantic dance with Khesari Lal, the video is going viral

Bhojpuri film stars Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh will soon be seen together in a song. The promo of this song has created panic on social media.

Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal are both famous names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Viewers like the pair of both very much. Recently, a song of both of them is making headlines. Akshara, who has made everyone crazy with her beauty, is going to create panic once again. A song of both is going to come on Valentine’s Day, whose promo has been shared by Akshara on her social media handle.

Viewers are surprised to see the romance of both in this video. Let us tell you that both the actors were earlier seen together in the song ‘Pani Pani’. After the success of this song, the pair of both are once again setting the social media on fire. This song is going to be released on 14 February i.e. Valentine’s Day. Its teaser is going to come on 3 February.

Sharing the promo, Akshara wrote, “Valentine’s Day special song, are you all ready, teaser is coming on the 3rd.” Her fans are commenting fiercely on this post of the actress.

Let us tell you that both Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal are star actors of Bhojpuri world. Both are very much dominated on social media. Both have been a part of the Big Boss show. Fans love to see them together. Khesari Lal talks to his fans on social media every day. His fan following is such that if he could not reach a show, there was a lot of uproar.

This program was to be held in Nepal. Due to the Corona guidelines, they were instructed not to attend the program. After which the people who came to see the program ransacked there fiercely. Khesari Lal himself had to apologize to his fans by coming live on social media. Along with this, he had also told the reason for not coming.