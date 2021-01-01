Akshara Singh exposes Bigg Boss Makers: Shocking claim about Bigg Boss Ot Akshara Singh producers who asked her questions were not the audience but the team

Recently, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and her connection Milind Gaba became homeless from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, after which the fans got very angry and the producer as well as the host Karan Johar. (Karan Johar) getting angry. Akshara Singh is also surprised by her eviction. Little did he know that he would soon be homeless.

Before being evicted, in the series ‘Sunday Ka War’, many viewers questioned Akshara and sought clarification on what she said about Neha Bhasin. At the time, Akshara had given an explanation, but now she has made a revelation about the show, which has taken everyone by surprise. A video of Akshara Singh has gone viral on social media, in which she has accused the producers.



Akshara Singh says that some of the people who asked her questions as an audience member in ‘Sunday Ka War’ were from the ‘Bigg Boss’ team. Akshara said she knows some of them. In the viral video, Akshara Singh says, ‘Some of the people who were questioned as spectators belonged to the team. She was not an audience. Those faces were familiar to me. That’s why I was completely blank. I said what’s going on? When suddenly someone starts attacking you, it feels like I did nothing. Why is this still happening? ‘



Along with the fans, Akshara’s father is also upset.

People are sharply commenting on Akshara Singh’s video and accusing ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ of bias. Not only the fans but also her father is upset over the eviction of Akshara. Akshar’s father Vipin Inderjit Singh said in a recent conversation with ‘Aaj Tak’ that he is very shocked. “I am outraged that the producers have falsely accused the girl of boycott,” he said. He said, “Akshara had not said ‘feel my body’ before, instead she had said it like this to end the quarrel between Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba.” He said nothing to Neha, but accused my daughter.



The connection of the letter before Milind was a symbol

We will tell you that in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ the character symbol Sahajpal had a connection from day one, while Milind Gaba had a connection with Neha Bhasin. But in one episode, Pratik Sahajpal betrays the character during the task and breaks up with Neha. Akshara sadly linked her connection with Milind Gaba.