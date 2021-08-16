Akshara Vay Shamita Shetty Lajwate: Bigg Boss ott Akshara Singh Vay Shams Shetty Shetty says that mother’s age is not good to talk

It seems that Akshara Singh is behind Shamita Shetty in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Speaking of her age, she appears to be commenting on her age and constantly removes the shame of her age.

A few days ago, Akshara called Shamita Shetty as her ‘aunt’ and said that she was her mother’s age. Now once again he commented on Shamita’s age and there was a very dirty fight.



About salt was you-you, me-me

This time Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty had an argument while in the kitchen. Akshara was cooking in the kitchen when she asked the new captain of the house, Shamita, about salt. He asked, “Where is the salt?” Hearing this, Shamita says that the kitchen is her department, so she should know. From this affair, Akshara and Shamita became Tu-Tu, Me-Men and this affair reached such a level that Akshara started embarrassing Shamita.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT Promo: Shamita and Neha demand food products, stay away from Akshara



Family members tried to calm him down

The rest of the family tried hard to calm Shamita and Akshar’s quarrel, but to no avail. The video of Akshara Singh and Shamita’s quarrel is going viral on social media. Akshara’s connection symbol Sahajpal (symbol Sahajpal) supports Akshara in this fight and starts arguing with Shamita. Then Rakesh Bapat intervenes and tries to calm Akshara and Shamita.



Big Boss OTT changed everyone’s game plan, first week report cards

Read: BBOTT: The game of these contestants changed overnight, some broke friendships and some cheated

Attacking each other, Akshara felt ashamed of her age



Shamita says that Akshara always tries to play the sympathy card by saying that she does not speak English and she is from Bhojpuri industry. Akshara, on the other hand, once again comments on Shamita Shetty’s age and says that she is her mother’s age, but not in the mood to speak. She says, ‘Mom is old, not smart enough to talk to anyone.)

Rakesh asks Akshara the whole story. Divya Agarwal supports Akshar in this fight. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, calls the letter ‘lazy’ and says she can’t open the drawer herself. Hearing this, Akshara goes out of control and calls her ‘Prabal’.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara calls Shamita ‘Aunty’, says- She is my mother’s age

Akshara-Shamita fights from day one



We will tell you that even before Akshara had a quarrel with Shamita, Bigg Boss had sent gluten free dough to the house for Shamita and Neha Bhasin. Akshara then lifted the whole house over her head and asked for a gluten free besan for herself. Shamita tried to explain to Akshara that she could not eat normal food as she was suffering from colitis. But did not hear the letter. It remains to be seen whether the quarrel between Akshara and Shamita will end in the near future. Will Karan Johar organize a class for these two?

