Akshay Kumar 10 Bollywood movies 2022 list from bachchhan pandey prithviraj omg ram setu more.akshay kumar 10 bollywood movies 2022 list bachchan pandey, prithviraj, omg, ram setu and more

Bachchan Pandey The new poster of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey was released recently, its trailer will be released on February 18. Bachchan Pandey film will release on March 18 during Holi. Looking at the many looks of Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, it would be fair to say that it is purely a masala entertainment film. Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar romance. Action, drama and comedy With Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will bring all the colors on the screen on Holi. Prithviraj Prithviraj is completely ready. The film is continuously getting postponed due to Corona. Where earlier it was thought that Prithviraj would be released in the first week of April. At the same time, Akshay Kumar is ready to take a big entry in theaters on June 10 with the historical story of Prithviraj. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Prithviraj will see Arjun in Parakram, Akshay Kumar in Pratigya as Bhishma the great emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will also be an important part of the film. Raksha Bandhan Bhumi Pednekar will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rakshabandhan. Aanand L Rai’s film will be a story of family and relationships. Aanand L Rai is an expert in storytelling. In such a situation, he is once again bringing Akshay Kumar and Bhumi together with a special message. The film will release in August 2022. READ Also The people wanted Lego bike lanes, and Lego is finally listening --> -->

Ram Setu

Showing the story of Ram, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will take the audience on a different journey of Ram. Akshay Kumar considers it a unique film of his career. The film is planned to release this year on Diwali.

mission cinderella

Akshay Kumar has started work on Mission Cinderella, the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster film Ratsasan. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in this Tamil superhit released in the year 2018. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a cop who searches for a psycho killer who killed school girls. Information about its release date has not been revealed yet.

Gurkha

Akshay Kumar to star in General Ian Cardozo’s biopic Gorkha. No definite information has been revealed about this action and drama-laden film of Akshay Kumar. But the poster of the film is testifying that Akshay’s intense role will be strong.

selfie

Selfie will be the Hindi remake of Malayalam comedy drama Driver License. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi recently released a small teaser and poster of it. Fans are very excited to see the pair of both together. Its shooting will start soon.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s look in OMG 2 took the internet by storm. This film is the second part of Oh My Guy released in the year 2012. The getup related to the shooting of Akshay Kumar in the look of Lord Shiva has also come to the fore. However, no information has been revealed regarding its release date.

READ Also Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Private Hospital

-->