Akshay Kumar accepts offer to become Uttarakhand brand ambassador, met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami- pics | Akshay Kumar appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, special meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami – PICS

Akshay Kumar in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Dhami has also presented an idol of Kedarnath temple to Akshay Kumar. Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar has reached Uttarakhand in connection with the shooting. He described Uttarakhand as the best place for film shooting. Akshay is also seen praising the state in his videos.

film shooting

Akshay is shooting for his next film in Mussoorie. He has shared a video on social media during the shooting, in which he is seen enjoying the snowfall. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the film.

Hindi remake of ‘Ratsasan’

Let me tell you, this is the Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’. In which Akshay will be seen in the role of a police officer. Sharing the video from the sets, the superstar wrote- “I am very fortunate to have a job that allows me to have such beautiful experiences. Shooting in Mussoorie is like a dream..”

story of psycho killer

According to reports, the shooting of the film in Mussoorie will last for four days. The Hindi remake revolves around the story of a psycho killer who preys on young girls and escapes from the police over and over again.

mission cinderella

If reports are to be believed, the title of the Hindi remake has been given – Mission Cinderella. ‘Bell Bottom’ director Ranjit Tiwari is going to make a Hindi remake of this crime thriller film. At the same time, after Bell Bottom, this film is also being produced by Jackky Bhagnani.