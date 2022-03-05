Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne
Akshay Kumar expressed grief
Akshay Kumar wrote, “Saddened to learn of Shenwarne’s untimely demise. You couldn’t have loved cricket without being completely impressed by that man. It’s so heartbreaking. Om Shanti..”
Ajay Devgn
At the same time, Ajay Devgan wrote, “Still trying to deal with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers across the world.”
Shilpa Shetty shared pictures
Actress Shilpa Shetty has mourned while sharing her pictures with Shane Warne. While Sunny Deol wrote – “The world of cricket has lost a gem. Shane Warne you are gone too soon.”
Anupam Kher shares memories
The actor wrote- “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of ShaneWarne, one of the great spin bowlers. He was magical on the field! I had the privilege of meeting him in a hotel lobby in London. RIP dear legend. We are yours. Will miss the talent!
Boney Kapoor
Producer Boney Kapoor wrote- “Shocked to know about Shane Warne. The world has lost a rare gem of cricket.. Still remember the ball Gatting bowled. RIP”
Ranveer Singh
Actor Ranveer Singh shared a heartbreak emoji along with a picture of Shane Warne. Let me tell you, Ranveer has been very much associated with sports.
Huma Qureshi
At the same time, actress Huma Qureshi wrote mourning- “RIP legend Shane Warne.. you will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play..”
