Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

Akshay Kumar expressed grief

Akshay Kumar expressed grief

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Saddened to learn of Shenwarne’s untimely demise. You couldn’t have loved cricket without being completely impressed by that man. It’s so heartbreaking. Om Shanti..”

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

At the same time, Ajay Devgan wrote, “Still trying to deal with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers across the world.”

Shilpa Shetty shared pictures

Shilpa Shetty shared pictures

Actress Shilpa Shetty has mourned while sharing her pictures with Shane Warne. While Sunny Deol wrote – “The world of cricket has lost a gem. Shane Warne you are gone too soon.”

Anupam Kher shares memories

Anupam Kher shares memories

The actor wrote- “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of ShaneWarne, one of the great spin bowlers. He was magical on the field! I had the privilege of meeting him in a hotel lobby in London. RIP dear legend. We are yours. Will miss the talent!

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor wrote- “Shocked to know about Shane Warne. The world has lost a rare gem of cricket.. Still remember the ball Gatting bowled. RIP”

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a heartbreak emoji along with a picture of Shane Warne. Let me tell you, Ranveer has been very much associated with sports.

READ Also  Rubina Dilaik Shared Her Photos On Bikini
-->
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi

At the same time, actress Huma Qureshi wrote mourning- “RIP legend Shane Warne.. you will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play..”

#Akshay #Kumar #Ajay #Devgn #Shilpa #Shetty #Bollywood #celebs #mourn #demise #Australian #Cricket #Legend #Shane #Warne #Akshay #Kumar #Ajay #Devgan #Bollywood #celebs #mourn #death #Australian #cricket #legend #Shane #Warne

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Dumbness At Its Best! Kangana Ranaut Faces Flak For Stepping Out in Mumbai Sans Mask, Suyyash Rai Trolls Her

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment