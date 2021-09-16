Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar’s son Arav turns 1 year old Twinkle Khanna greets him with this cute post Twinkle Khanna wishes his son Arav a happy birthday with this photo, Post Viral

Arav, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, is celebrating his 19th birthday on August 16. On this special occasion Twinkle has shared a cute post for her son. Twinkle shared this post on her Instagram account. In addition to the birthday post, Twinkle also shared a photo with the boy. Which reads, ‘My beautiful birthday boy.’ As far as the picture of Twinkle and her son Arav is concerned, it is worth looking at the mother-child style. Both are seen sitting under a tree.



Twinkle also shared a cute note on Instagram to mark her son Arav’s 18th birthday. Twinkle wrote, ‘Happy Arav 18th birthday. I have never been yours for so many years and you are my teacher. I learned optimism, kindness and surprise from you because I taught you math, some etiquette and how to turn off the lights when you leave the room. ‘

Remarkably, Arav is one of those star kids who likes to stay low in the light. Earlier in a TV show, Akshay had revealed that his son likes to stay away from publicity and Arav does not like to tell people that he is Akshay Kumar’s son.

Speaking of work front, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has just been released. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s police drama ‘Suryavanshi’. Akshay currently has more than one film. He will also be seen in Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’. Akshay will be working with Ranjit Tiwari for the psychological thriller ‘Mission Cinderella’.

