Akshay Kumar all set for a blockbuster year 2022, to break his box office record of 1000 crore collection | Akshay Kumar is ready for blockbuster year, will break his old record of 1000 crore collection!

got the biggest movie

Not only this, but in 2019, Akshay Kumar also got the biggest film of his career. Housefull 4 collected 206 crores at the box office and proved to be Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film.

however,Know here the upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar in the year 2022-

Prithviraj

Release date – 21 January 2022

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj is scheduled to release on 21 January 2022 i.e. on the occasion of Republic Day. Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. The film is expected to have a great box office opening.

Bachchan Pandey

Release Date – 4 March 2022

At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing it. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film.

Raksha Bandhan

Release date- 11 August 2022

Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it.

It is clashing with Prabhas starrer film ‘Adipurush’ on 11th August. Obviously this will affect the box office collection.

READ Also satyameva jayate 2 box office day 2 | satyameva jayate 2 vs antim vs sooryavanshi box office | John Abraham fell badly at the box office of Satyamev Jayate 2

-->