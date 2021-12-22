Akshay Kumar all set for a blockbuster year 2022, to break his box office record of 1000 crore collection | Akshay Kumar is ready for blockbuster year, will break his old record of 1000 crore collection!
got the biggest movie
Not only this, but in 2019, Akshay Kumar also got the biggest film of his career. Housefull 4 collected 206 crores at the box office and proved to be Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film.
however,Know here the upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar in the year 2022-
Prithviraj
Release date – 21 January 2022
Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj is scheduled to release on 21 January 2022 i.e. on the occasion of Republic Day. Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. The film is expected to have a great box office opening.
Bachchan Pandey
Release Date – 4 March 2022
At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing it. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film.
Raksha Bandhan
Release date- 11 August 2022
Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it.
It is clashing with Prabhas starrer film ‘Adipurush’ on 11th August. Obviously this will affect the box office collection.
Ram Setu
Release Date – Diwali 2022
Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Released on Diwali, this film can break all the box office records of Akshay Kumar.
box office tehelka
There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar is going to explode at the box office with these four films. All these films are going to be released on some festive dates. Diwali, Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Independence Day.. Akshay Kumar has locked all the big dates.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.