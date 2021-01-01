Akshay Kumar Anand L. Rai: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia Khiladi Kumar attends the funeral after the death of Anand L. Rai’s mother

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. A few hours after his mother’s funeral, Akshay came to attend the funeral of famous director Anand L. Rai’s mother. Several photos of Anand L. Rai’s mother’s funeral are going viral on social media. In which sadness is clearly visible on Akshay’s face.

After Akshay’s mother, Anand L. Rai’s mother passed away



Akshay Kumar and Anand L. Rai are working together on two projects. The first film is ‘Atarangi Re’. The film will star Akshay along with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The second film is titled ‘Rakshabandhan’. Which is being prepared.

Earlier, Akshay along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara attended the funeral of mother Aruna. Apart from Akshay’s family, Twinkle Khanna’s mother Dimple Kapadia, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Sajid Khan, actor Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Kapadia and producer Ramesh Taurani were also present.

Akshay Kumar broke the news of his mother’s death on social media.

Akshay shared the news of his mother’s death on his social media account. Akshay wrote, ‘She was my core. I feel a strange pain today. My mother Mrs. Aruna Bhatia left this world this morning and came back to another world with my father. I respect your prayers as my family and I am going through a sad time. Om Shanti. Akshay’s mother was admitted to the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar returned to India after his mother’s health deteriorated

On Tuesday, the actor appealed to fans to pray for his mother. Akshay has written in his social media post. ‘My family and I need your prayers during this difficult time.’ Akshay was in the UK for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Cinderella’. Upon learning that his mother was not well, he returned to India.

Akshay Kumar’s mother dies: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies after being ill for several days

Bollywood pays homage to Akshay Kumar’s mother from Salman to Ajay Devgn’s pain

From washing dishes to washing clothes, Akshay Kumar used to help his mother in this way, says Aruna Bhatia